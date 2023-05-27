The Best Bone Conduction Headphones Worth Checking Out In 2023
A great pair of headphones lets you privately enjoy music, podcasts, or audiobooks without bothering other people within the area. They provide a way to zone out of your surroundings and cancel out external noise you'd rather not overwhelm your auditory senses. They're great to use while working, studying, working out, or taking public transit.
Traditional headphones like Airpods sit in or over your ear to transmit audio directly to your eardrum. Those with noise-canceling features allow for better sound immersion by slightly muting anything that might interfere with your listening experience. While this might be a great benefit for certain situations — like when you're in an airplane — completely blocking sound in your immediate vicinity might not always be the safest option. For instance, when you're on a bicycle or are running on the street, you'll need to maintain awareness of your surroundings, even while enjoying music or a podcast.
This is where bone conduction headphone technology comes in. Rather than rely on sound traveling to your eardrum, bone conduction headphones relay sound vibrations through your head and jaw bones. They skip the eardrums — which minimizes damage caused by loud sound — and transmit audio directly into the inner ear. The most important perk? Through bone condition headphones, your ability to decipher sound transmitted in the air is completely free, enabling you to maintain situational alertness.
Using bone conduction headphones might take some getting used to at first, but if you're looking for a good pair to try, here are some of the most popular options available now.
For the bone conduction newbie
For most electronic gadgets, you get what you pay for and in order to get equipment with top-notch features, you might expect to spend more money. In the headphone industry, though, bone conduction technology is somewhat new and could be daunting for first-timers.
Still, there are several earphone brands out there that have affordable options, some of which have received a lot of satisfied reviews. YouthWhisper Lite is a fine one to start with, as it has appeared in several best-of lists online. For $37.99, compared to other cheaper alternatives, this one actually produces clear sound and is comfortable to wear, thanks to its lightweight structure, flexible headband, and open-ear design. It also has excellent Bluetooth connectivity and a pretty good battery capacity that covers approximately six hours of music playback.
If you're willing to spend a bit more, Shokz OpenMove is the entry-level option made by Shokz, arguably the best-known producer of bone conduction headphones. Also equipped with Bluetooth connectivity and a battery life of six hours, OpenMove has an IP55 dust and water resistance level and is splash and sweatproof. It uses USB-C charging and is also made of lightweight titanium and polycarbon materials that pair well with its snug and secure fit. The OpenMove costs $79.95, which is a tad more than the YouthWhisper Lite. However, it could be worth it for anyone who wants to try Shokz's top-of-the-line products.
Options to use for work
If you're looking for bone conduction headphones that you can use while you're in front of your computer, you need a headset that comes equipped with a microphone so that you can come across video and audio calls clearly. Compared to regular headsets, Shokz OpenComm is pretty light at 33 grams. The open-ear design provides long-wear comfort without sacrificing sound quality, making it OK to wear throughout the workday. The built-in boom microphone is actually noise-canceling and adjustable, so you can position it closer to your mouth and use it well even in loud surroundings.
Other useful features include long battery life that covers up to 16 hours of talk time and around eight hours of music playback. It also has quick charge capabilities — it should only take an hour to fully charge the bone conduction headset.
The Shokz OpenComm — priced at $159.99 — has Bluetooth connectivity that makes it great for taking calls on the go. However, if you want to improve the sound quality and overall performance during computer use, you can purchase Shokz's wireless adapter in either USB-A or USB-C format and connect your headset for $49.95. Alternatively, you can also buy Shokz OpenComm UC for $199.95, which already has the wireless adapter included in the box.
For the exercise buff
One of the most important factors most headphone shoppers consider is whether a particular accessory can withstand the potentially extreme conditions of working out. Depending on which sport you favor, you may want a pair that will stay in place despite rigorous bodily movements, one that you can sweat on, or one you can wear underwater.
Mojawa Mojo2 is a good option to consider for those hoping to zone out to their workout playlists a bit better as it provides ample bass levels, which is one of the chief concerns among bone conduction headphone skeptics. It's sweatproof and has an IP67 rating, making it okay to wear while enjoying sports in light rain or snow. It has quick charging capabilities, and a full charge can last up to eight hours of nonstop music playback. Priced at $129.99, the Mojo2's ergonomic design makes it great for people who need to work out with a helmet or eyewear.
If you need headphones that are waterproof, look into buying the H2O Audio Tri Multi-Sport for only $99.99. It's got an IPX8 waterproof rating, which means they hold up in up to 12 feet of water. Unlike the Mojo2, you can wear the H2O Audio Tri Multi-Sport while swimming. What makes the latter great is its built-in MP3 player, which can take up to 8GB of music files. If you listen to songs via your mobile device, you can connect to it via Bluetooth, although the range will be limited when you are underwater.
If you prefer earbud style headphones
There aren't many bone conduction headphones that don't wrap around the head, mainly because the technology relies on good and secure placement. However, there are a couple of options out there that are somewhat similar to traditional earbuds in terms of design.
The Acreo OpenBuds are a good place to start for earbud aficionados on a budget. Priced at $69.95, they maintain a stable and secure fit through ear hooks, which is great for runners or people who move around a lot during workouts. The brand has many notable features, namely wireless charging — charging case included — Bluetooth connectivity, and an IPX7 waterproof rating. It also has a low-latency mode that improves sound synchronization for videos and games.
Another highly rated contender is the Oladance Open Ear Earbuds, available on Amazon for $119.99. Like the Acreo Openbuds, these hook over the ear and are comfortable to wear for long periods, with the weight evenly distributed. They are known for providing excellent acoustic sound as well as stellar battery life — you get 16 hours of continuous playback when you have the volume set at 50% or up to 10 hours at max volume capacity. They have been recommended by a variety of tech publications and when you buy them directly through the product website, you can get them with a 90-day risk-free trial. However, the price is higher at $149.99.
Currently the best of the best
If you don't want to mess around with researching too many brands and sifting through pages of reviews, you can go straight to the top of the list and buy what is currently hailed by many audiophiles as the best bone conduction headphones money can buy — the Shokz OpenRun Pro.
For $179.99, you get the whole shebang with the Shokz OpenRun Pro: good quality sound, Bluetooth connectivity, quick charge capabilities via its USB-C, and good battery life. These headphones are equipped with a dual noise-canceling microphone that allows you to make super-clear calls. Their biggest claim to fame is the excellent bass levels they provide, which some say is hard to achieve through bone conduction technology.
The OpenRun Pro has an IP55 water resistance rating, which is a bit low considering the price point, but it makes it durable enough to take moderate levels of sweat, rain, and exposure to dust. Compatible with most mobile phones, you can also tweak the OpenRun Pro's equalizer settings through the Shokz app. Finally, it comes in several colors and if you have a smaller head circumference, you can buy the mini version of the OpenRun Pro.