The Best Bone Conduction Headphones Worth Checking Out In 2023

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

A great pair of headphones lets you privately enjoy music, podcasts, or audiobooks without bothering other people within the area. They provide a way to zone out of your surroundings and cancel out external noise you'd rather not overwhelm your auditory senses. They're great to use while working, studying, working out, or taking public transit.

Traditional headphones like Airpods sit in or over your ear to transmit audio directly to your eardrum. Those with noise-canceling features allow for better sound immersion by slightly muting anything that might interfere with your listening experience. While this might be a great benefit for certain situations — like when you're in an airplane — completely blocking sound in your immediate vicinity might not always be the safest option. For instance, when you're on a bicycle or are running on the street, you'll need to maintain awareness of your surroundings, even while enjoying music or a podcast.

This is where bone conduction headphone technology comes in. Rather than rely on sound traveling to your eardrum, bone conduction headphones relay sound vibrations through your head and jaw bones. They skip the eardrums — which minimizes damage caused by loud sound — and transmit audio directly into the inner ear. The most important perk? Through bone condition headphones, your ability to decipher sound transmitted in the air is completely free, enabling you to maintain situational alertness.

Using bone conduction headphones might take some getting used to at first, but if you're looking for a good pair to try, here are some of the most popular options available now.