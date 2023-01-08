How To Pair Beats Headphones To Your iPhone Or iPad

If you own an iPhone or iPad and would like to keep all your mobile device accessories within the Apple family, one of your choices when it comes to personal listening equipment is Beats by Dre. Like most Apple products, pairing a new set of Beats wireless headphones, earphones, or earbuds to an iOS device is pretty easy and seamless, especially if you've upgraded to the latest version of the operating system. All it takes is a solid Bluetooth connection.

Beats has a couple of wired devices that are still in circulation, namely the urBeats earphones, Beats EP headphones, and Beats Pro noise-isolating headphones. Depending on which model you have, all you need to start hearing audio through them is to connect the device directly to your iPhone or iPad using either a 3.5mm cable or a lightning cable (via Apple). Pairing is only necessary for Beats' wide array of wireless products.

Before getting started, ensure that your iPhone or iPad has Bluetooth connectivity. To do this, launch the Settings app, go to Bluetooth, and switch the Bluetooth toggle to the on position. Alternatively, Apple notes that you can also swipe down from the top-right edge of your Apple device and tap the Bluetooth button in the Control Center until it turns blue (this means it's switched on).