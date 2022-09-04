How To Connect Beats Flex Earbuds To iPhone

Released in 2020, the Beats Flex earbuds are a decent pair of wireless neckband earphones for those who don't want to spend time untangling wired earphones and don't want to empty their pockets on the pricier AirPods. On its official product page, Apple sells the Beats Flex for $69.99 in four colors, including Flame Blue, Beats Black, Smoke Grey, and Yuzu Yellow.

Since there is a built-in microphone and on-device playback controls, the Beats Flex is ideal for usage on the go. On a single charge, the Beats Flex earbuds provide a listening time of up to 12 hours, which isn't particularly notable. However, the unique selling point of these earbuds is the Apple W1 chip it comes with, which enables features like Audio Sharing with other Beats headphones or AirPods.

Whether you purchase the Beats Flex online or in an Apple Store, your first move should be to ensure that the earphones connect with your iPhone and are working as promised. Although the store staff can help you with that, you should know the essential bits of powering on and setting up the Beats Flex earbuds yourself. Once you are sure the buds are functioning well, keep wearing them on your way home and enjoy your favorite music tracks or podcasts.