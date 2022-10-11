Why Beats Studio3 Is The Best Headphone Deal On Amazon Prime Day October 2022

Beats is among the brands participating in the Prime Day sale this October, and its lineup includes the Studio3. As we explained in our review, the Studio3 is a pair of wireless over-ear headphones with noise cancellation, Apple's W1 audio chip, long battery runtime of up to around 22 hours, and a hefty price tag of $350. That's what makes this model arguably the best headphone deal currently available on Amazon: it is discounted to $170, which is a $180 reduction — or, put another way, a 51% decrease in price.

If you've been wanting a pair of Beats headphones — or maybe you already have the earbuds, but want an over-ear pair for the office — this is a rare opportunity to get them at a particularly low price. There's more to consider than just the price tag, however. While some other headphones on Amazon have similarly impressive discounts currently in place, not all of them are from reliable brands, and that's something to keep in mind when you decide which one to buy.

Some other popular options are listed for those who don't care for Beats, however, including the wireless Sennheiser HD 350BT model discounted by 42% to $70, the JBL Live 650BTNC reduced by 55% to $90, and the Bose QuietComfort 45 reduced by 30% to $230. If you're looking for other gadgets to buy before Prime Day ends, check out some of the best smart home, IoT, and gaming products currently available for less than $50, as well as some notable car accessory discounts.