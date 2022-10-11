Why Beats Studio3 Is The Best Headphone Deal On Amazon Prime Day October 2022
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Black Friday has slowly transmogrified into a multi-week shopping bonanza during which time many retailers offer up (usually heavily) discounted goods ahead of the holiday season. Amazon is no exception, of course, and it is back with its latest Prime Day event — one that, in this case, is currently underway with an Early Access period. As expected, the discounted products include a vast array of consumer tech, including audio products.
If you're in the market for a pair of headphones — whether as a planned gift for someone else or simply to treat yourself to an upgrade — there is no shortage of Prime Day options, though some of the deals are far better than others. Yes, you can grab a decent pair of inexpensive headphones right now for an even lower rate than usual — JVC's popular foldable headphones have been dropped from $20 to $10, for example – but you might as well pick the best deal available, and that means looking at more than just the price tag.
The Beats Studio3 wireless headphones are massively discounted
Beats is among the brands participating in the Prime Day sale this October, and its lineup includes the Studio3. As we explained in our review, the Studio3 is a pair of wireless over-ear headphones with noise cancellation, Apple's W1 audio chip, long battery runtime of up to around 22 hours, and a hefty price tag of $350. That's what makes this model arguably the best headphone deal currently available on Amazon: it is discounted to $170, which is a $180 reduction — or, put another way, a 51% decrease in price.
If you've been wanting a pair of Beats headphones — or maybe you already have the earbuds, but want an over-ear pair for the office — this is a rare opportunity to get them at a particularly low price. There's more to consider than just the price tag, however. While some other headphones on Amazon have similarly impressive discounts currently in place, not all of them are from reliable brands, and that's something to keep in mind when you decide which one to buy.
Some other popular options are listed for those who don't care for Beats, however, including the wireless Sennheiser HD 350BT model discounted by 42% to $70, the JBL Live 650BTNC reduced by 55% to $90, and the Bose QuietComfort 45 reduced by 30% to $230. If you're looking for other gadgets to buy before Prime Day ends, check out some of the best smart home, IoT, and gaming products currently available for less than $50, as well as some notable car accessory discounts.