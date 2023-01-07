How To Clean Your AirPods Max Headphones

Apple's AirPods Max headphones are its most expensive set at $549. If you've purchased a pair for yourself, you're likely wondering how to keep them clean. The frame is made of stainless steel and anodized aluminum and is fairly easy to surface clean, but the rest has parts made from breathable knit mesh and memory foam as well, which take a bit more care.

First, let's talk about the things you shouldn't do. According to Apple:

Never submerge any part of your AirPods Max in water or in cleaning mixtures.

Do not let liquids or moisture enter the headphones.

Never use cleaning products that contain bleach or hydrogen peroxide.

Don't use harsh cleaning implements like metal tools or heavy-duty scrubbers. These might seriously damage your headphones.

Lastly, do not attempt to put the headphones back together until completely dry — you might need to wait at least a day before you can actually use them.

Before you get started, make sure you have mild liquid laundry detergent, a clean container, and at least three pieces of lint-free, soft cloth. You will need to keep one dry, one wet with water, and one wet with a cleaning solution. For cleaning the outer portions of the headphones, you will need some alcohol or disinfecting wipes. Lastly, if you have the pin tool used to extract SIM cards on phones, keep it handy so you can detach the ear cups and clean them separately.