How To Open The SIM Card Slot On Your Android Phone Without The Ejector Tool

So you're in a pinch, and you need to swap out the SIM card or install a microSD in your Android device, but you can't find the nifty little ejector tool that came in the device's retail box. Fret not, however. You can eject the SIM tray with any number of things lying around the house. (If you've got a newer phone, you might be able to avoid this whole situation thanks to eSIMs.)

You'll need to locate the tray if you've never accessed it. If you have a case on your device, remove that. Now, check the edges of your device for a small oval-shaped or rectangular cutout. You'll see a pinhole inside the cutout. Make sure the hole is inside the cutout because there might be other holes like microphones nearby.

SIM ejector tools are typically small pieces of metal with a flat-ended pin sticking out. If you had one, the pinhole on the cutout is where you'd insert it, but since you probably can't find it, we'll have to seek out other means. This is an excellent time to note that you should avoid poking your device with sharp, pointed implements like safety pins, thumbtacks, sewing needles, or toothpicks, which can puncture the battery, destroy waterproofing seals, or short sensitive electronics. There is a safer way that doesn't involve sharp objects.