Why Your AirPods Keep Pausing And How To Fix It

Do your AirPods keep pausing, and you don't know why? You could be enjoying your favorite music track or a new web show when suddenly, the AirPods pause. Confused, you try to resume playback, only to figure out that the earbuds keep pausing repeatedly. That is when you know something is wrong with Apple's premium, truly wireless earphones. Usually, the earbuds offer a seamless listening experience, even when paired with an Android phone. However, like any other electronic device, they could pick up on a glitch or physical damage.

The reasons for the issue are usually simple: you could be standing too far from your iPhone, for example, or perhaps the ear-detection sensors of the device have gone haywire. While determining the exact cause of the problem can be tedious, you can usually fix it at home by trying a few different things. Before discussing how to fix AirPods, let's go through two basic ways to confirm whether the AirPods are causing trouble.