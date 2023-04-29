How To Use Spatial Audio Features On Your Apple TV

For those who enjoy immersive entertainment, spatial audio is the biggest thing since panoramic views. The feature creates an adaptive surround-sound experience, the same as you'd expect from a proper visit to the theater, and with head-tracking functionality, you can get slight alterations in the sound as you personally move around. It's almost like you're right there, in the heat of the action. Pair that with a VR headset, and we're basically a stone's throw from true virtual reality viewing.

Getting this kind of audio quality can be a bit of a tricky process if you're trying to daisy-chain different systems together, not to mention potentially expensive. If you happen to have devices in the Apple family, however, such as an Apple TV and a pair of AirPods, the process becomes much, much simpler. You can enjoy immersive spatial audio from the comfort of your own living room with no fancy hardware or accessories.