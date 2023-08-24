How To Access Your iPhone's Built-In Translator

Anybody who enjoys traveling to various parts of the world or conversing with people who grew up in other countries should have at least one language app installed on their mobile device to aid in communication. Apart from the ones that help you learn a new language, you should also have one that can produce accurate translations. That way, if you don't have time to achieve fluency in a foreign language, you can at least conduct casual conversations.

While there are several iOS translation apps that you can get from the Apple App Store, you may not even need to install one for your next out-of-the-country trip or conversation with a non-English speaker. iPhones actually have a built-in translator that you can access at any time, provided that the device is running on at least iOS 14. For certain iPhone models that have the latest version of iOS, you can even translate certain languages captured through your phone's camera.

The Translate app found on the iPhone can decipher both text and voice written and spoken in a foreign language. You can download language packs to translate offline, as well. At the time of writing, provided that your iPhone has the most up-to-date version of iOS installed, the Translate app has support for a total of 19 languages: Arabic, Dutch, English, French, German, Indonesian, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Mandarin, Polish, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish, Thai, Turkish, and Vietnamese.