These Are The Best Translation Apps For iPhone You Should Have Installed

Sitting on the App Store with a rating of 4.7 and over 450,000 reviews, iTranslate Translator is one of the top-rated translator apps out there. It supports more than 100 languages, including Yiddish, Punjabi, and even the constructed auxiliary language Esperanto. For some of these languages, there's an extra text-to-speech option, so you can hear what the translated phrase or sentence sounds like. You can also see verb conjugations for various tenses to help you learn more about the language.

Aside from the main text translation, iTranslate Translator comes packed with multiple other features for your translation needs. You have the Phrasebook, which contains daily phrases you'd typically use in certain situations or places. It's a handy tool for frequent travelers as you won't have to consistently type out the same sentence (like "Where's the airport?" or "Can I get a menu?") over and over again. There's also the Flashcards section that shows a flashcard with a translated word on it and you'd have to guess what it means. This is great for language learners wanting to learn basic words. Additionally, you can add iTranslate to Safari via an extension to help you translate websites automatically.

Unfortunately, the downside of iTranslate Translator is that the free version has limited features. If you want to translate audio or text from photos or need to use the app without an internet connection, you would need to subscribe to the Pro version.