How To Translate Web Pages In Safari

To translate a web page in Safari on Mac computers, you need to be using Monterey 12 or Big Sur 11.0. Also, the page needs to be compatible with the translation feature. Here's how to find out whether you can translate the web page in Safari and how to do it (via Apple).

1. If Safari can translate the web page, you'll see the "Translate" icon appear in the Smart Search bar at the top of the browser.

2. Click on the "Translate" button.

3. Select the preferred language you want the page translated into.

4. If prompted, select "Enable Translation."

5. To change it back, select the Translate icon again and click on "View Original."

If you don't see the language you want to translate the page into, try this:

Go to Apple menu > System Preferences. Select "Language & Region." Select "General." Click on "Add" to add a language to your list of preferred languages.

After you add a language, go back to the web page and look at the Translate list again to see if your preferred language has appeared.