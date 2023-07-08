5 iPhone Utility Apps You Should Have Installed At All Times

The modern smartphone has become essential in our always-connected times. No matter what problem you may face in your day-to-day life, there's likely an app dedicated entirely to helping you solve it — and many of them are free. You might scoff at the idea of a measuring app, for instance, but when you need to measure something in a pinch, it really does come in handy.

This is the beauty of the Utilities section of the Apple App Store. Practical solutions for everyday problems, like forgetting your password, needing a language translator, or trying to draw a straight line to hang a frame on the wall can be downloaded with the press of a button. There are five main categories of utility apps you should consider downloading to your phone in case of emergency, and more likely than not, you'll be glad you have them when the need arises.