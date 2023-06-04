8 Ways To Fix The App Store If It Isn't Working On Your iPhone Or iPad

Apple's App Store is simultaneously one of the best and worst things about living in the iPhone ecosystem. On the plus side, it's a great one-stop shopping resource to get every third-party app you need without worrying about juggling different payment systems or the risk of running into malware. It's secure, private, and simple to use.

However, it also has its downsides. Apple has some pretty strict guidelines about what kind of apps can be on the App Store and what they can do, which means that sometimes abiding by these rules can make things more complicated for developers — not to mention for the folks who use those apps.

More significantly, since the App Store is the only game in town for iPhone and iPad users, it's the only way to download and install apps on those devices. This means that if the App Store isn't working correctly, things can quickly get frustrating as you're left with nowhere else to turn. Fortunately, problems with the App Store are easily resolved — most of the time. Here are some things you can check if the App Store doesn't seem to be working on your iPhone or iPad.