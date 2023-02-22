The 3 Best iPhone VPN Apps To Use In 2023

ExpressVPN is the best option on the market for iPhone users, as well as desktop and Android internet browsing. ExpressVPN packs everything a person might need into one application that makes securing a connection to the internet simple.

ExpressVPN provides secured access to the internet through an army of servers, about 3,000 of them. The number of available servers is an important statistic when considering a VPN service. In the same way that connecting to a game server with fewer players logged in will likely give you smoother gameplay experience, VPN connections work best when the server isn't too crowded. Therefore, the more servers a VPN provides, the better on-demand coverage you're likely to see. 3,000 is a solid number, but it's only one piece of the puzzle. Another key feature is the geographical variety. ExpressVPN provides connection locations in 94 countries, providing users with one of the best coverage networks on the VPN market. ExpressVPN reports to its customers that the service offers the best in online security and encryption protocols, and also doesn't keep logs of user data. Therefore, in the unlikely event of a data breach, data surrounding a user's personal utilization of the service simply doesn't exist.

ExpressVPN is the gold standard in secure internet connectivity because on top of the brand's sterling performance record, it offers 24-hour support. Users aren't likely to need much help, but in the event of an outage, it's nice to know that ExpressVPN's team can help guide you through the process of reinstating the access you rely on.