Saved Passwords On Your iPhone: How To Find, Modify, Or Delete Them

Given how much web browsing the average iPhone user does, it's likely they have amassed a considerable collection of website and app logins. Automatic password saving is quite helpful, certainly more than keeping a post-it note on your desk, though on occasion, you may still forget what your login details actually are. Having your passwords saved doesn't do you much good if you can't remember where you stashed them.

In the event you need to double check a set of login information, or you want to alter or remove it from your iPhone's internal memory, you can do so fairly easily. All it takes is a quick peek into the Settings. Just remember to have your iPhone's credentials handy, either your unlock PIN or Face or TouchID, to access the information- it'd defeat the purpose of passwords if you could access them without any kind of verification, after all.