Easy Ways To Unlock Your iPhone Without A Passcode

Your iPhone is a truly incredible piece of technology. A modern smartphone manages to cram a seemingly endless number of useful (or at least entertaining) functions into a pocket-sized package. Your phone has everything in it from a calendar and a calculator to games, email, internet browsers, a camera, a digital measuring tape, and so much more. In fact, your phone's functionalities expand every day, as new applications become available.

As a result of its diversity, It's likely that a significant portion of your daily activities, whether personal or professional, funnel through your smartphone. That makes your phone a convenient one-stop solution for a wide variety of problems. It also means that you're dependent on your phone to do almost everything.

If you can't get into your device when you need to, either because your hands are full or you've forgotten your password, it could prevent you from accessing critical information or calling for help in a crisis. It might also just be annoying to not be able to check in online during your lunch break. Fortunately, if you're lacking the password for your phone or your hands are too full to type it out, there are a handful of ways you can get into your phone without it. By the way, if you're looking for ways to unlock an Android phone, we've got you covered there too!