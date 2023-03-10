Using Your iPhone Passcode In Public Can Be Risky - Here's Why You Avoid It

A lost phone — even one stolen right out of your hands — may not induce an immediate panic beyond thoughts about the device itself (like a lost wallet might). But for iPhone owners, it should. The versatility of your iPhone's passcode goes deeper than you might think. Your passcode unlocks your phone's ApplePay wallet, acts as a stopgap security measure for passwords on commonly visited websites, and protects the integrity of your Apple ID. If your passcode is compromised and the phone leaves your possession, a thief can make off with your entire life! From the phone itself, a user can quickly change their Apple ID password, and all that's required is knowledge of the settings application and the phone's passcode. In her investigation, Joanna Stern spoke with one victim who had her phone ripped out of her hands and, "within three minutes, I was locked out of my own Apple ID," she recounted.

Once the password has been changed, urgency falls away for the thieves. It can be immensely difficult to recover access with any measure of speed. From there, criminals can systematically access your bank accounts, PayPal, Cash App, other FinTech apps, and cryptocurrency wallets, draining your finances in the process. Any account that you've saved a password for in an effort to make your life easier can act as a double-edged sword in the hands of a thief who also has your passcode. This passcode is the only line of defense against unauthorized access. Thieves can unlock every aspect of your digital life with this information, and in some cases, they even gain enough information to open new credit accounts.