iPhone 17 Pro Could Finally Hide Apple's Face ID Sensor

We've long salivated over the potential for under-display camera tech to rid us of horror-inducing notches and hole punches. Some companies quickly jumped on the new display and camera tech that allowed your smartphone to retain its optical characteristics, without stealing from the display's total real estate.

The most notable of these under-display cameras has been Samsung with its Galaxy Z Fold 3 (and later), among others. While this technology is theoretically amazing, the total implementation leaves a bit to be desired in practice.

These cameras can severely detract from the sensor's overall potential. Smartphone reviewers have lamented noticeable drops in detail compared to their unobstructed counterparts. Despite the contiguous display experience it's meant to enable, you can still notice a slight quality difference in the display area where the camera is situated.

That's why it's unsurprising that Apple hasn't been quick to jump on the bandwagon. The Californian computing giant unashamedly sticks to its guns in a mission to "do it best" instead of being the first, so it hasn't rushed to implement the tech.

As of the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max, Apple thought it best to redesign the iPhone's unsightly notch with a software-fueled "Dynamic Island" that smartly wraps a clearly visible camera sensor with an interactive control center. Dynamic Island is a neat compromise over the notch, but Apple would likely prefer to ditch these imperfections altogether. It's reportedly planning for that, but according to the latest rumors, we might be waiting longer than initially anticipated.