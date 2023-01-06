You Can Schedule Messages On iPhone. Here's How

The iPhone has several built-in apps that allow you to automate daily activities. A lot of these apps let you schedule tasks ahead of time so you don't have to worry about forgetting anything important or missing any deadlines. One of the things you can do on an iPhone is set up text messages to go out on a particular date or after a particular instance or event happens on your mobile device. However, this cannot be accomplished in a straightforward way.

Messages, the iPhone's main text messaging app, is packed with useful features as well as some fun additions that make it easy to switch between Apple devices and converse with other people who also have iPhones. Technically, you can schedule the sending of text messages to certain people, but you will need to use another Apple app to get it done.

The Shortcuts app — previously known as Workflow — was first introduced as a part of iOS 12 and lets users create automations that will be triggered by an event on any upgraded Apple device. In the case of sending SMS messages, through simple programming, you can have texts go out automatically to selected contacts when certain parameters are fulfilled, for example if it's a particular date or time of day, when the Driving Focus kicks on, when you arrive or leave a location, or when you turn on Airplane Mode, to name a few.

Being able to send scheduled text messages is useful for many situations. For instance, it's a great feature to look into when you run your own business. It's also great for teens who own iPhones and are required to check in with their guardians. Using the Shortcuts app to text essentially eliminates "I forgot to message you" from your vernacular.