Here's How To Schedule Your Emails In MacOS Ventura

Being able to schedule an email is useful for a number of reasons. It allows you to pick the most convenient time for your message to hit the recipient's inbox — you can make sure that it lands while they have their eyes on their screen, ready to read and comprehend what you have to say. You don't want to send it when they might be busy or off work for the day.

Scheduling your emails can also maximize the relevance of a certain message. If you time an email appropriately (such as just before a certain event), then it may put you in the best possible light as far as the recipient is concerned. You can also choose to send emails scheduled years in advance to friends and loved ones who may get a kick out of a totally random note from you. In addition, as the sender of the message, it benefits you to time your emails properly. For example, you can set emails to send when you're best able to deal with any prompt replies.

Other Mail app enhancements include a more intelligent search function, a notification feature that alerts you when you leave off important parts of an email, and a reminder option that'll resurface previously opened emails that haven't been read till the end (via Apple). However, the ability to schedule emails is easily the most beneficial upgrade worth trying.