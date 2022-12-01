This MacOS Ventura Trick Lets You Copy Text From A YouTube Video

Picture this: You pull up Youtube on your Mac computer, watch a tutorial or an important talk, and, suddenly, some text appears onscreen. You hit pause because you want to take notes. You open up a new text document and start typing what you see.

Thanks to MacOS Ventura and one of the many upgrades it has of previous operating system features, you no longer have to go through the trouble of transcribing text you see on your computer screen. MacOS Monterey — the iteration that came before MacOS Ventura — actually first introduced the "Live Text" feature that allowed users to highlight words on images to copy and paste it elsewhere. Those who upgraded their machines to MacOS Ventura have the added ability of taking the Live Text functionality up a notch and actually copy words from videos, provided that they are currently paused.

Live Text should be turned on by default on any Mac computer running on MacOS Ventura, but you can check by following these instructions:

Click on the Apple icon in the top-right corner of the screen. Go to "System Settings, then click "General" from the sidebar. Select "Language & Region." In the "General" tab, make sure the "Live Text" toggle is switched to the on position.

Once you verify that the feature is indeed enabled, you can start using Live Text's copy function on video content.