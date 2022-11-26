This Hidden Setting Allows You To Disable YouTube's Autoplay Feature

Like most online media platforms today, YouTube has a built-in recommendations algorithm that produces suggested content based on what type of videos you search for and play on the app. To keep you watching videos and prolong your stay on the platform, YouTube has an "Autoplay" feature that immediately starts a new video that the algorithm deems related to the one you just played. For most users, this feature is enabled by default, but you can always disable it when you don't want to have YouTube's recommendations automatically play after your chosen video is done.

There are a few limitations to YouTube's Autoplay capabilities, though. First, if you have been inactive on the app for quite some time, YouTube will stop autoplaying suggested videos. The feature will be disabled after 4 hours on an inactive device hooked up to a Wi-Fi source, and after 30 minutes if YouTube is running while connected to a mobile network.

The next caveat is YouTube's autoplay's default setting for certain individuals. While YouTube users who are 18 years old and above will have the behavior automatically turned on, the opposite is true for users between 13 to 17 years old: Autoplay will be turned off by default. Similarly, younger users who have supervised YouTube accounts will not have the capability to tweak the autoplay switch if a parent has it already switched off.

Finally, if you run YouTube on multiple devices, you'll have to disable Autoplay on each one individually, or only on gadgets where you want it turned off.