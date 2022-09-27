How To Reset And Pair Your Roku Remote

Owning a Roku can be quite beneficial for anyone who likes to watch movies and TV shows using various streaming services. However, when its remote fails to work even after you put in new batteries, the device can also be frustrating. In some cases, simply pointing the Roku remote with a little bit more accuracy and at a shorter distance from its receiver is enough to fix the issue, but troubleshooting the remote that came with a newer Roku model will probably require a hard reset. You may even need to pair the remote with its companion device all over again.

Before you can do either of those things, though, there are at least two things you will need to know about the remote: which type it is and what kind of battery it uses. Depending on which remote design is associated with your Roku streaming device, you may or may not have the capability to perform a system reset when your remote stops working as intended. The type of battery used by the remote also determines the location of a crucial button needed to re-pair a remote that has lost its connection with the Roku.