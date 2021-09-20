Roku Streaming Stick 4K adds Dolby Vision, better connectivity

At the tail end of 2021, Roku has a new Roku Streaming Stick 4K made for the masses to access smart streaming content on their big-screen TV. The Roku Streaming Stick 4K will appear in stores and online alongside the Roku Streaming Stick 4K+, a device which is very similar to the 4K, but adds the Roku Voice Remote Pro to the equation. These devices will be launched with Roku OS 10.5, with new functionality in the Roku mobile app for iOS and Android.

The Roku Streaming Stick 4K works with Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and a new processor. This new stick has a redesigned long range wireless receiver that “offers up to 2x faster Wi-Fi speeds.” This should – hopefully – make full use of your home Wi-Fi connection for the full power of 4K streaming from all supported apps.

The Roku Streaming Stick 4K and Streaming Stick 4K+ fit in the full Roku device lineup between the Roku Express 4K and the Roku Ultra. The Roku Express is the least powerful of the bunch, coming in at around $30 for the most basic 1080p streaming content. The Roku Express 4K is very similar to the standard Express, but it can stream content at 4K resolution.

The Roku Streaming Stick 4K is similar to its predecessor, but adds Dolby Vision, a new processor, redesigned long range wireless receiver, and HDR10+ (previous model just had HDR). This device comes with a basic voice control remote. The 4K+ version includes the Roku Voice Remote Pro.

The new Roku Streaming Stick 4K will be available for purchase for approximately $50 USD. This Streaming Stick 4K has a release date of “mid-October” 2021. The same is true of the Roku Streaming Stick 4K+, which will have a price of around $80 USD. The Roku Streaming Stick 4K will be released in the USA in October, then Canada, Mexico, and other Latin American countries “in the coming months.” The Roku Streaming Stick 4K+ will be released in the USA in October.