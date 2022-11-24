How To Use Live Captions On MacOS Ventura, And Why You Might Want To

Enabling the feature on your Mac computer will keep the Live Captions window onscreen so that any audio detected is automatically transcribed. You can change the window size or its position on the screen by dragging its edges (via Apple). To restore the window back to its original size and position, click the Live Captions icon in the menu bar that runs along the top of your computer screen and hit "Restore Default Position." Alternatively, you can hide the window from view when there's no sound to be deciphered by hitting the Live Captions icon from the menu and making sure "Keep Onscreen" isn't selected.

Once Live Captions is enabled, you should start seeing text transcriptions through the window onscreen whenever speech is detected from audio or video content accessed on your Mac computer. You can easily scroll up to review already translated captions — if you see any word with a blue underline underneath, it means that there may be translation inaccuracies associated. You can temporarily stop captions without turning the feature off by hitting the pause button and clicking play when you're ready to restart captioning. You can also pause and play through the Live Captions icon in the menu bar.

Live Captions transcribes speech detected from your Mac computer's audio output (aka speakers) by default. However, you can also use the feature to translate audio picked up by the microphone, like when you or someone in your vicinity speaks, by hitting the microphone icon in the top-right corner of the Live Captions window. Simply hit it again to go back to transcribing your computer's audio output. Again, the same controls are available through the Live Captions icon in the menu bar if you prefer to access it that way.