Here's Why You Might Want To Buy A Portable Hotspot If You Travel Often

It's not uncommon for tablets and even many laptops (typically of the ultrabook variety) to come with built-in cellular connectivity ... for a price, at least. If you're willing to pay more for a cellular model, you'll be able to pop a SIM card directly into the device (or utilize an eSIM) to take your internet access point with you everywhere you go. If, however, your device lacks built-in cellular connectivity, you'll be forced to either use public networks while traveling or you'll have to rely on your phone's hotspot feature.

There are two potential problems with those latter options, though: the phone's service plan may not allow hotspot access and public networks may be insecure, making it risky to log into work accounts without something like a VPN. You can typically upgrade to a phone plan that includes hotspot support, but that plan may prove more expensive than purchasing a dedicated data line for use with a portable hotspot, as many carriers limit hotspot access to pricey unlimited plans.

Many wireless service providers now offer data-only SIM cards, some with unlimited monthly data and others that involve prepaying for a certain block of data that'll remain available for up to a year. For example, you can buy a SIM card with a data-only plan and prepay for 25 GB of data; you'll only need to pay again once you've used up all of the data, which may be ideal if you don't typically download content or stream videos. A data-only SIM can be popped into any compatible portable router.