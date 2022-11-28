10 Common Smartphone Apps That Are Killing Your Data

Over the past decade, the smartphone has gradually positioned itself at the core of human life. Almost every activity today revolves around smartphones, be it interacting with friends, hosting professional collaborations, or relaxing for some entertainment on the weekend. A major reason for this smartphone explosion lies in its versatility: with easy access to the internet and a combination of ever-improving hardware and software features, it enables software developers to build a variety of applications and deliver experiences that people love.

In terms of data consumption, however, some applications may be going too far to deliver these experiences to their users. Obtaining data to use the internet already costs a lot of money: the average American, for instance, spends almost $100 per month and about $1,166 annually on internet plans and streaming subscriptions only (via Reviews.org). And with frequent use of data-demanding apps and services, it is not uncommon to spend up to thrice the average amount on data.

Smartphone apps guzzle data in a variety of ways. Platforms like TikTok, which provides a new and high-quality video with every swipe, consume data through these rapid video downloads. Similarly, classic social media apps like Instagram and Facebook hook users on not only viewing multimedia posted by others but also posting theirs in high quality. And most notoriously, many smartphone apps consume data while running in the background. Today we're taking a look at a few common apps that are also notorious data hogs, along with a few suggestions on how to keep them in check.