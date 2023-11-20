5 Photography Tips And Tricks Every iPhone Owner Should Know

Apple's iPhones are among the best point-and-shoot smartphone cameras out there. When snapping a picture or even recording a video, your iPhone takes care of everything, from adjusting focus, exposure, white balance, HDR, and so much more, while all you have to do is press the shutter button.

Although the Camera app is pretty straightforward, there are a couple of things that aren't obvious at first, but once you get to know them, they'll instantly help you take better photos or videos.

For instance, a Lens Correction option in the Camera settings reduces distortion on images clicked with the ultra-wide or front camera. If you feel like your iPhone isn't capturing accurate colors while recording videos or switching between different shades of white, enabling the "Lock White Balance" option helps improve the accuracy.

While these are just some hidden camera settings on your iPhone, we have compiled a list of five photography tips and tricks every iPhone owner should know. Let's get started.