This Hidden iPhone Camera Trick Makes It Easy To Convert Currency Quickly

Being able to look up exchange rates while exploring international destinations is a task most seasoned travelers are fairly acquainted with. Knowing how much prices are in a currency that you are more familiar with can help you stay within your vacation budget and decide if a particular expense is worth it.

When you get cash exchanged for the local currency at a money changer — perhaps while still at the airport you arrived at or in select local markets geared toward tourists — there's usually a handy guide of the most common currency conversions based on the day's global rate posted somewhere for people to consult. However, if you need to convert price tags on the go, you can easily do it on an iPhone.

There are actually several ways you can instantly convert currency on an iPhone. The device's Search function has useful predictive features that immediately show you exchange rate results as you type your query out. You can also ask Siri to translate foreign costs to a monetary amount you're more used to. However, some people may find typing into a phone or talking to a virtual assistant in public a bit attention-getting, especially in a foreign setting. If you'd like to conduct currency conversions on your iPhone a little bit more discreetly, you can do it through the Camera app.