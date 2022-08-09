How To Take The Best Smartphone Photos

Finding sources of natural light and knowing the techniques to use natural lighting can really up your photography game. Try and find places where the sun is shining indirectly to get some soft lighting. Direct sunlight can cause the lighting in your photos to look too harsh, but you can use HDR there (more on that later) to work with it. If you're shooting on a day that is dark and dreary, you could increase the exposure when editing the photo to get more visual appeal with lighting.

Another thing to keep in mind is the best times of day to get photos. Typically, very early in the morning, mid-day, and just before night are the best times to take photos. The so-called golden hour is well-known by photographers as the time just before the sun is setting and just after the sun is rising when sunlight gives off a more diffused, hazy effect (via Adobe.) It's the perfect lighting for evoking emotions in your photo.

In most cases, you want to avoid using your phone's flash for photography; it can cause photos to look washed out and sometimes overexposed. Of course, there is a time and a place for everything, so don't feel like you can't experiment with flash to get some different effects.