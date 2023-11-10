Common Reasons Why Your iPhone Camera Is Flickering (And Possible Fixes)

Apple makes some of the best smartphone cameras in the business, and if you have an iPhone, chances are your smartphone doubles as your primary camera. Most iPhones have two rear cameras; if you have an iPhone Pro model, you'll have three. The primary camera is a wide-angle lens, while the secondary camera is ultra-wide. On the Pro models, the third camera is a telephoto lens with up to 5x optical zoom.

The iPhone's camera app has a simple interface that makes it easy to switch between cameras, modes, and filters, with more advanced controls available by simply swiping up on the screen. This makes it possible to get a great-looking shot with just a few taps. However, the iPhone camera may not always work as expected. Sometimes, you might find that your camera isn't focusing on the subject, and other times, the image might look blurry.

Another annoying issue you might experience is your iPhone camera flickering when trying to take a photo. This screen flickering can make it difficult to focus and may also result in a distorted shot. A flickering camera could be a software or hardware issue and can often be fixed by changing some settings on your iPhone.