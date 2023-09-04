The Handy iPhone Camera Hack That'll Make Copying Notes A Breeze

The task of copying and pasting using an iPhone is mostly an easy one. You can visit any web page that has text on it that you want to save in a new note or document for your personal files. You can also copy text in certain apps, such as Messages or your go-to email app. You can even copy and paste certain images. However, what do you do when the text you want to copy is in the physical world rather than online?

Whether it's words on a blackboard, lists in a restaurant menu, or special quotes in your favorite book, the iPhone is equipped to recognize text off-device. This provides you with a hassle-free way of copying the information you want or need so you can paste and save it in your chosen iPhone app. The capability is mostly thanks to the iPhone's Live Text feature.

First introduced as part of iOS 15, Live Text recognizes text information within photos, videos, and images, allowing you to do a variety of things with it, including calling written phone numbers, translating languages, converting foreign currencies, and yes, copying blocks of text. In order to do the latter effectively on photo content, the text needs to be in one of the 35 languages Live Text supports — others may not be detected appropriately. Moreover, you'll need to have an iPhone XS, iPhone XR, or newer model that is running on at least iOS 15. If you plan to use Live Text for video, your compatible iPhone needs to be on iOS 16 or later.