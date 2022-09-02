How To Copy And Paste On iPhone

Copying text and pasting it into another text field is pretty easy to do. But where you're copying the text from determines the steps you should take. First, here's how to copy and paste text that you find on a webpage (via Apple.)

1. On the text you want to copy, tap and hold on to it.

2. A blue highlight should show up on some of the text. There will also be blue bars on the ends of the highlight. You can tap and drag these to highlight less or more of the text you want to copy.

3. A black box will also appear with a few options. After highlighting the text you want, tap on Copy to copy the text to your iPhone's clipboard.

4. Now, head to the text field you want to paste the text into. Tap and hold on to it, and when the black box appears, tap Paste.

You may also want to copy a text someone has sent you. This is even easier to accomplish.

1. Go to the text you want to copy, and then tap and hold on to it.

2. In the options that appear below the text, tap Copy.

3. Now, you can go to the text field you want to paste it in, tap and hold and select Paste.