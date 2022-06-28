How To Copy And Paste From One Apple Device To Another

Do you use several Apple devices and want to copy and paste images, text, or files from one to another? It's not only possible, but Apple also makes it surprisingly simple, too. On supported iPhones, iPads, and Macs, Apple provides an integrated communication system called Continuity that powers a Universal Clipboard, a feature that allows Apple devices to exchange data without a wired connection. While a clipboard usually refers to a temporary space used to store content that is copied from elsewhere on the same device, Universal Clipboard lets Apple users access the same clipboard from multiple devices.

To copy and paste from one Apple device to another, you must set up Universal Control first. Although the process is slightly involved, it's entirely worth it, as once you're done, you'll be able to copy and paste an image or a link from your iPad to your Mac or vice versa within seconds. In fact, you could say this clever iCloud feature is almost magical.