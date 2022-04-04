TikTok Is Losing Its Mind Over This iPhone And iPad Copy And Paste Trick

We learned that Apple offers a seamless way to transfer text or images among devices. While you can long-press on text or an image to copy, cut, or paste it, the elegance and style in physically picking up an image from one Apple device and dumping it on another are unparalleled. This is especially a cool trick if you are looking to impress your friends with your wizardly geekiness. To copy an image from an iPad or an iPhone, you must pinch inward with three fingers. Meanwhile, you need to pinch inward twice to cut an item instead of copying it. To paste the copied object, you just have to perform the opposite gesture, i.e., pinch outward with three fingers. To ensure the trick works, you must not spend time pinching in on an iPhone or iPad and pinching out on another.

Once you have mastered the trick, you can also learn about macOS' Universal Control, which lets you use the same mouse to control multiple Mac computers and iPad devices. If your Mac and iPad are kept side-by-side, you can flip the mouse icon from the Mac to the iPad just like you would on a multi-display setup. Besides using the same mouse icon on more than one device, you can also drag and drop files fluidly.