10 Of The Best Messenger App Alternatives You Should Try In 2024

Back in the day, if you wanted to send someone a message, you hopped on an AOL or MSN chat and endured the nails-on-chalkboard wail of your dial-up connection as you for it to retrieve messages. Then when you were out and about, you painstakingly typed out texts on your flip phone's T9 keyboard, knowing every message cost you a quarter. Those days are, thankfully, long gone. Most messengers let you text, call, and video chat for free, with end-to-end encryption quickly becoming the norm across the board. Meta's Messenger is one of the top downloaded options, but it comes with a couple of asterisks — asterisks that may push you to try something else.

For starters, Messenger is a part of Facebook (owned by Meta), which always seems to be in trouble with some new privacy scandal or other. If Facebook isn't shamelessly selling your data to Cambridge Analytica, it's abetting genocides like the one in Myanmar. That makes Messenger, by association, a hard sell for whichever reason you want to pick. Fortunately, options abound if you don't want a messenger that forces you to have a Facebook account to use it. Many offer more security, better features, or simply a superior experience on the whole. Here are 10 options we recommend as alternatives to Messenger.