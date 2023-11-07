These New AI Scams Are On The Rise, Here's How To Spot Them Before It's Too Late

Adding fuel to the fire of AI-assisted digital crimes is Big Tech. The likes of Meta and Microsoft have created AI models that can replicate a person's voice with a minimal number of voice samples. "With a few seconds of audio taken from an Instagram Live video, a TikTok post, or even a voice note, fraudsters can create a believable clone that can be manipulated to suit their needs," says McAfee [PDF]. So how can you protect yourself from these scams?

The most foolproof solution, aside from ignoring calls from unknown numbers, is to establish a codeword with loved ones so that you can discern whether it's really them on the other end of the phone. As well, you can try reaching out to them directly to verify whether they truly are in a challenging situation. If you get a call seemingly from a friend or loved one experiencing an emergency, try asking them personal questions that a scammer wouldn't normally know. Experts also suggest that when faced with uncertain information, you should hang up and call the person directly or verify the information before responding.

Unfortunately, voice cloning isn't the only type of AI-based attack used by scammers. A related domain is extortion using deepfaked content. Bad actors have tried on numerous occasions in the recent past to blackmail victims using AI-generated explicit imagery. The Washington Post has reported multiple incidents in which deepfakes have ruined the lives of many teenagers. In such a situation, rather than taking matters into one's own hands, it is advised to contact law enforcement as soon as possible.