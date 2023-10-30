How To Block Scam Likely Calls: A Step-By-Step Guide

It's something that's happened to us all: we reach for our phone to answer a call only to see the words "scam likely" on the screen. As more people move to messaging as their primary means of keeping in touch with family and friends, it's not uncommon to feel like you get more potential scam calls than legitimate ones. While telecommunications companies have developed advanced algorithms to identify many of these annoying calls, some still slip through the cracks, leaving us vulnerable to con artists trying to steal our money or trick us into revealing personal information.

Scammers have devised all sorts of methods to evade detection, including taking advantage of VoIP technology and caller ID spoofing to mask their identity. Although the Federal Communications Commission has taken steps to protect consumers, including levying hefty fines on companies caught engaging in these practices, as anyone with a phone knows, there seems to be no end to scam calls. So, it's up to you, as a consumer, to be proactive about protecting yourself.