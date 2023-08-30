8 Ways To Boost Your Android Phone's Security

Your mobile phone goes everywhere with you and often houses some of your most sensitive data. People use it to do their banking and keep contact information, and some use it for work. Thus, it would be a nightmare if one's smartphone fell into someone else's hands or was the victim of a malicious attack. Fortunately, smartphones being directly hacked isn't exactly common. More often, your information gets leaked from a larger company that is being hacked. That's why most people have to change a few passwords every year.

However, there are some things you can do to secure your Android phone. Some methods are total overkill. For example, you can turn on Airplane Mode to extinguish all connections. It's generally not a good idea, though, because your phone has to connect to things to function correctly. Thus, there's a give and take with security. The more secure you are, the less convenient it is, and vice versa. It's important to find a good balance that works while also keeping you secure.

There are some other, more hardcore options as well. A lot of folks like signing up for a VPN service. It keeps you protected on unsecured networks you find in public places such as airports. That's a good idea if you frequently interact with unsecured networks. Most folks don't need a VPN on their home or work Wi-Fi, where the home router protects with its own security. So, here are some simpler security things you can do that increase your security without being a giant hassle.