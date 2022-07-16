How The FCC Is Cracking Down On Robocallers

Nobody likes robocalls, junk messages, or unwanted texts. At best these intrusions are obnoxious (and almost uncannily ill-timed), and at worst they're trying to steal money or personal information. The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has been combating all of this for years, but despite making strides in the fight against phone spam there's still no end in sight. Even so, the agency is continuing to push back against this nonsense and the various approaches it takes to try and skirt around established preventative measures.

With a documented record of almost four billion robocalls per month throughout 2020, it's a monumental task. Especially since it's cheap and easy for anyone with the knowhow to create large banks of robocall numbers, and to outright fake caller ID info to further trick recipients.

"I receive robocalls at home, in my office, on my landline, on my mobile," admitted FCC Chair Jessica Rosenworcel, "I've even received multiple robocalls sitting here on this dais. I want it to stop."