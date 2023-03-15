AI-Generated YouTube Videos Are Being Used To Spread Malware

AI has made some amazing strides in recent times. You can use freely available online tools to generate scripts, code, letters, poems, and full-blown images based on any subject you can think of. Although it is still relatively early days, AI is rapidly changing the way we operate as a society. While many of AI's effects may be positive, bad actors are also making use of the new tools on offer. Some of them are even using AI to create YouTube videos and trick unsuspecting viewers into downloading malware.

According to CloudSEK, the bulk of people who have been affected by the scam were engaging in shifty practices themselves. Most of the videos promoting malicious links were related to obtaining cracks for software like Photoshop, Premiere Pro, Autodesk 3ds Max, and AutoCAD. This type of scam is also on the rise, with the cyber security firm estimating it increased by 200% to 300% month-on-month since November 2022.

The concept of the scam is simple. An AI model generates a video of a person with a "trustworthy" appearance who provides instructions relating to a particular topic. Those instructions involve downloading something from a link in the video's description. That link contains malicious software capable of stealing things like passwords, credit card details, and files.