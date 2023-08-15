Who Owns WhatsApp And Why Was It Worth $19 Billion?

WhatsApp is the world's largest messaging and internet calling platform. As per the official data last released in 2020, it had over two billion users across over 180 countries. Since then, the number is projected to have swelled to almost 2.75 billion users — roughly one-third of the world's population.

WhatsApp's popularity isn't tricky to decode. It has always been an inexpensive alternative to the archaic SMS. The app's launch coincided with the uptick of faster mobile internet during the formative years of the "smart" phone category. Although the founders constantly fiddled with the idea of making users pay $1 yearly, the majority of its almost-three billion users have used the app for free.

Besides instant messaging across different platforms, WhatsApp lets you place voice and video calls — with the recently added ability to present your screen during a group call. Additionally, you can share large files, your GPS location, react to messages with emoji and stickers, or even use it for sending money in certain countries. All these features make WhatsApp a very comprehensive messaging service.

Facebook, now Meta, acquired WhatsApp in 2014 for a whopping $19 billion. If you're curious about what inspired this sizable payout, here is what you need to know.