WhatsApp Brings Screen Sharing To The Masses

Messaging app WhatsApp announced some new features today, including the ability to share your screen during video calls. Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of WhatsApp's parent company, Meta, disclosed the new screen-sharing feature in posts on both Facebook and Instagram. Long overdue, this update seems aimed at vying with alternative services such as Microsoft Teams, Google Meet, and Zoom. "Whether sharing documents for work, browsing photos with family, planning a vacation or shopping online with friends, or just helping grandparents with tech support – screen sharing lets you share a live view of your screen during the call," the company said.

To take advantage of the feature, users will need to make sure that the latest version of WhatsApp is installed. During a video call, users will notice a new "Share" icon granting the option of sharing their entire screen or being limited to a specific app. The new screen-sharing feature won't surprise certain early adopters since beta versions have been available since May. Now official, the company will release versions for Android, iOS, and Windows Desktop at a staggered pace, so not all users will see the feature right away, says TechCrunch.