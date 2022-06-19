Telegram's Premium Plan Arrives With Exclusive Features

The instant messaging scene is a rather crowded one, with services trying to stand out by offering special features, especially those related to privacy and security. Fame, however, also has its price, especially for messaging platforms that offer their services completely free of charge. Often, that either requires having a large company behind it or a dose of ads — or, sometimes, both. For more privacy-minded platforms, however, the latter is definitely out of the question, as the use of ads would violate the very principles that may have endeared it to millions of users. Short of selling out to a big company — which would also be a betrayal of trust — Telegram is taking the road less traveled and will be charging users a small fee for extra features they may find useful.

Despite a few controversies, including some that reportedly violated its commitment to protecting its uses, Telegram enjoys a great deal of popularity to the point that it can rub shoulders with the likes of WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, and Apple iMessage. In fact, the company has disclosed that it has a whopping 700 million active monthly users in total. That naturally puts some strain on the Dubai-based company's resources, especially with many users requesting more features. Its only recourse, Telegram says, is to offer a paid tier.

This puts the platform in a completely different league than its main rivals like Signal, WhatsApp, Messenger, and others. Those are completely free services that don't offer any sort of premium subscriptions — instead, they serve up ads, which Telegram is wary of doing. In some regions, the messaging service does show sponsored messages, but only on public one-to-many channels, according to TechCrunch.