How To Use WhatsApp Emoji Reactions

The Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp has been working on emoji reactions for a long time. The feature was spotted in development for the first time by WABetaInfo in 2021; Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta — formerly known as Facebook — finally announced the emoji reaction feature earlier this month. Users of Meta's other messaging platforms, including Instagram and Facebook Messenger, have already been able to use emojis, while WhatsApp's big rival, Telegram, introduced message reactions earlier this year.

Weâ€™re excited to announce that reactions are coming to WhatsApp starting with 👍❤️😂😮😢🙏 and with all emojis and skin-tones to come. pic.twitter.com/086JnVS5Ey — Will Cathcart (@wcathcart) April 14, 2022

With this latest update, users will now be able to react to messages in their individual and group chat with emojis. When a message gets too many reactions, those in the chat will be able to view all of them by tapping or clicking on the emoji reaction. It's a useful — and long-awaited — option, and will be supported both on your smartphone or desktop. Read on for all the information you need to know about the new feature, its availability, how it works, and a few points to keep in mind while using it.