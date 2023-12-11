Can You Use Facebook Messenger Without A Facebook Account?

These days, a lot of people prefer messaging over receiving phone calls as a form of communication. It's arguably the easier and less intrusive of the two methods and provides the recipient of the message the flexibility to decide when to respond. Anyone with a mobile device and the right phone plan can easily fire off text messages to their contacts via their gadget's built-in text messaging app. For those who prefer not to give away their phone number, a popular alternative is using social media platforms and third-party messaging apps.

One of the pioneers in the social media space is Facebook, and by association, one of the most widely used messaging apps to date is Facebook's own Messenger. The two platforms, although designed to function independently of each other, are inherently linked in the sense that anyone who has a Facebook account automatically has access to Messenger and its useful features.

Facebook Messenger is reportedly the most used messaging platform in the U.S. as of September 2023, so if you're thinking about maintaining a third-party messaging app that'll enable you to reach the most people, Messenger would be a good pick. However, the app's direct association with Facebook could be leaving many to wonder if it's even possible to use one service without the other. Can you sign up for Messenger by itself?