5 Reasons You Should Stop Using Facebook Right Now

Another all-too-familiar topic when it comes to Facebook is the potential danger of its algorithms. These machine learning algorithms feed on your data, using who you are, what you liked, what you clicked on, what you bought, who you know, and many other factors to determine what to show you. Their goals are to find the ads you're most likely to click on so advertisers receive more money, and the posts that are most likely to keep you browsing Facebook for longer, giving you time to click even more ads.

There are already ethical problems with this business model, but the real problems begin when you start considering human nature — what is it that keeps us most engaged? Unfortunately, it's not cute animals and happy topics. As lovely as they are, it's easy to put your phone down and simply look forward to looking at more pleasant things tomorrow. What keeps your eyes on that screen are fear and anger.

Fear about the future, hate for people that seem to be working against you, frustration over politics, outrage at the evil activities apparently happening under the radar. Getting more information about these topics simply can't wait until tomorrow — you need to know now. And so Facebook gets the increased screen time and revenue it so desperately desires, while you get the exact opposite of enjoyment and entertainment. It sounds dramatic, but life is difficult already — shouldn't we focus on fun in our spare time?