5 Facebook Privacy Settings You Need To Change

As one of the biggest and still one of the most widely used social media platforms out there, Facebook holds a lot of data on its users. If you have an account, chances are high that you may be inadvertently exposing information that you don't necessarily want certain audiences to see. Because Facebook routinely updates its app with new features — some of them are enabled by default — it's important to make it a habit to check your privacy and security settings, which you can easily do on either a mobile device or a desktop computer.

Facebook has a built-in privacy checkup tool that is conveniently accessible by hitting your profile icon and launching the "Settings & privacy" page (it's the gear icon). It should be able to guide you through crucial settings you should be aware of to keep your account contents secure. Alternatively, you can manually go down the list of every menu listed in Facebook's settings, which is the more thorough and preferred method if you have the time. Do note that the "Settings & privacy" dropdown on the Facebook app looks a bit different when viewed on the desktop platform, so certain pages may be nested under additional menus.

To help you get started, here are some of the more important Facebook privacy settings you should modify — and in some cases, routinely update — according to your preferences.