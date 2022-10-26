How To Manage Apps That Have Access To Your Facebook Account

Many websites, mobile apps, and games require you to create an account to continue using it. You can either associate it with your email address or for convenience, use an already existing social media account for login credentials. Those who prefer not to add yet another username and password to the roster of things to remember may use their Facebook account to log into whatever online platform they want access to.

With the amount of sites and apps requiring an account for seamless use, it can be easy to forget which ones of the websites you use your Facebook details as your point of entry. In case you want to do a spring cleaning of sorts on your digital footprint and manage the apps that have access to your Facebook information, you can do so by going through the platform's settings.

The process is pretty easy, especially if you regularly go through your security preferences on Facebook. In general, using your Facebook account to log into other websites isn't a bad thing to do, but if you no longer use a service, it's a good rule of thumb to revoke its access to your private Facebook information.