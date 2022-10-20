What You Need To Do If You Forgot Your Android Phone Password

It is important to remember that your only recourse for being unable to unlock your Android device through a password is by erasing everything on it (including photos, music, and downloaded files) and setting it up like new (via Google). If you routinely back up your Android phone's data, you should be able to restore the bulk of the data that was previously on your device.

According to Google, a full factory data reset can only be performed remotely on an Android device that is powered on, signed into a Google account, connected to the internet through Wi-Fi or mobile data, visible as a manageable device on Google Play, and has location services and "Find My Device" turned on. The latter feature is normally used to track an Android phone and find it on Google Maps, but it has additional functionality that lets you permanently erase its contents.

Launch the Find My Device portal on your computer on another Android phone, and locate the phone model you're having trouble unlocking from the list of detected devices. Hit "Erase Device." Provide your Google log-in details when prompted to complete a full data wipe.

Once this process is complete, you should be able to set up your Android phone as if it were a new device, without a lock screen to contend with.

If you were unable to set up "Find My Device" on your Android phone before you forgot the lock screen password, you will need to manually reset your device to factory settings. You will need to use your phone's bootloader menu by powering off the phone, long-pressing the power and volume down buttons simultaneously, and navigating to the "wipe data" option within the menu using the volume buttons.